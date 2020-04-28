|
|
Emile G. Bouchez
LAFAYETTE - Emile G. Bouchez, 92, of LaFayette died at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services will be held at Williamsfield Cemetery in Williamsfield, IL.
Memorials may be directed to the Emile Bouchez Memorial Fund and can be sent to Rux Funeral Home, 313 Market St., Galva, IL 61434.
He was born on February 1, 1928, in Bartonville, IL, the son of Clifford and Bertha (Graham) Bouchez. He married Patsy Lee on November 4, 1960, in Pekin, IL, and she preceded him in death on March 2, 2018.
Survivors include his son, Bruce (Diana) Bouchez Sr. of LaFayette; a daughter, Ronda (David) Kimmitt of Galesburg; a brother, Richard; a sister, Kay; four grandchildren, Misty (Jim) Lumberry, Emily (Brock) Milford, April Bouchez and Bruce (Kylee) Bouchez Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Denver and Chandler Lumberry, Brittany and Madison Milford, Angelina Adame and Kash and Kynlee Bouchez; and a great-great-granddaughter, Isabella.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gilbert Bouchez' a grandson, Wesley Bell; and several brothers and sisters.
Emile served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and in the U.S. Army. He worked as a mechanic for Illinois Bell and AT&T for 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020