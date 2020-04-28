Home

Rux Funeral Home - Galva
313 Market St.
Galva, IL 61434
309-932-2400
Emile G. Bouchez


1928 - 2020
Emile G. Bouchez Obituary
Emile G. Bouchez
LAFAYETTE - Emile G. Bouchez, 92, of LaFayette died at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services will be held at Williamsfield Cemetery in Williamsfield, IL.
Memorials may be directed to the Emile Bouchez Memorial Fund and can be sent to Rux Funeral Home, 313 Market St., Galva, IL 61434.
He was born on February 1, 1928, in Bartonville, IL, the son of Clifford and Bertha (Graham) Bouchez. He married Patsy Lee on November 4, 1960, in Pekin, IL, and she preceded him in death on March 2, 2018.
Survivors include his son, Bruce (Diana) Bouchez Sr. of LaFayette; a daughter, Ronda (David) Kimmitt of Galesburg; a brother, Richard; a sister, Kay; four grandchildren, Misty (Jim) Lumberry, Emily (Brock) Milford, April Bouchez and Bruce (Kylee) Bouchez Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Denver and Chandler Lumberry, Brittany and Madison Milford, Angelina Adame and Kash and Kynlee Bouchez; and a great-great-granddaughter, Isabella.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gilbert Bouchez' a grandson, Wesley Bell; and several brothers and sisters.
Emile served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and in the U.S. Army. He worked as a mechanic for Illinois Bell and AT&T for 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking.
This obituary may be viewed and private condolence left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
