Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home
603 E Chestnut St
Mason City, IL 62664
(217) 482-5959
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Ingersoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Ingersoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Ingersoll Obituary
Emily Ingersoll
MASON CITY - Emily J. Ingersoll, "Punkie," 90, of Mason City, formerly of Monmouth, IL, passed away on April 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM at Mason City Area Nursing Home. She was born on October 5, 1929 in Easton, IL to Charles and Alma (Hoskins) Smith. On August 20, 1949 in Havana she married Robert Ingersoll who preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by four children: Cindy (Gene) Froebe of Tremont, a son, Dan (Patty) Ingersoll of Monmouth, a daughter, Julie (A.J.) Raes of Hopedale, a daughter, Lora (Mark) McCurdy of Petersburg, fifteen grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Ken (Marge) Smith of Ft. Myers, FL.
Emily loved growing up on the family farm in Easton, IL. and showing livestock at the State Fair. She was a great seamstress and cook. She enjoyed camping and was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A private family graveside will take place on April 18, 2020 at Mason City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mason City United Methodist Church. Online condolence can be left at www.hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is in charge of the arrangement's.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hurley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -