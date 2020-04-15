|
Emily Ingersoll
MASON CITY - Emily J. Ingersoll, "Punkie," 90, of Mason City, formerly of Monmouth, IL, passed away on April 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM at Mason City Area Nursing Home. She was born on October 5, 1929 in Easton, IL to Charles and Alma (Hoskins) Smith. On August 20, 1949 in Havana she married Robert Ingersoll who preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by four children: Cindy (Gene) Froebe of Tremont, a son, Dan (Patty) Ingersoll of Monmouth, a daughter, Julie (A.J.) Raes of Hopedale, a daughter, Lora (Mark) McCurdy of Petersburg, fifteen grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Ken (Marge) Smith of Ft. Myers, FL.
Emily loved growing up on the family farm in Easton, IL. and showing livestock at the State Fair. She was a great seamstress and cook. She enjoyed camping and was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A private family graveside will take place on April 18, 2020 at Mason City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mason City United Methodist Church. Online condolence can be left at www.hurleyfh.com. Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is in charge of the arrangement's.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020