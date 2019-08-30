|
Emily M. Mauck
PEORIA - Emily E. Mauck, 93, of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, August, 10, 2019 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September, 7, 2019 at Grand Regency of Peoria, formerly Courtyard Estates, in Peoria. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville at a later date.
Emily was born on March 13, 1926 in Danville, a daughter of Jasper and Alta (Courter) Easterday. She married Lawrence Yother on June 28, 1947 in Danville. He preceded her in death on November 30, 1950 in Gadsden, AL. She married Donald Mauck on September 18, 1959 in Danville. He preceded her in death on April 13, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Jane Cooke.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Ronald) Davis of Peoria and David (Carol) Mauck of Champaign; grandson, James Lawrence (Christina) Mauck of Champaign; and great granddaughter, Serena Joy Mauck.
Emily attended the Art Institute in Chicago, with a major in Illustration and a minor in Fashion Design. She worked as an Interior and Exterior Art Display Designer for Gasthoff Company and did freelance graphic work for Hyster Company, both in Danville. She was also a teacher's aide for District 118 in Danville. After her retirement from the school district, she started an after school art program for elementary school children.
In lieu of flowers and due to Emily's love of all things art and her love of animals, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria or to the A.R.K Animal Shelter in Lacon.
Emily's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019