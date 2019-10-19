Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Morton Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Morton Apostolic Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Knapp


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Knapp Obituary
Emma Knapp
MORTON - Emma E. Knapp, 95, of Morton passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Emma was born on February 21, 1924, in Hancock, Minn., to Joe and Ida Mae (Moser) Braker. She married Chris W. Knapp on June 9, 1946, in Morris, Minn. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Knapp; three sisters, Marie, Rose and Linda; one brother, Clarence; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Braker.
Emma is survived by her son, Gene (JoAnne) Knapp of Morton; daughter, Jane (Phil) Price of Milford, Ind.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Joe Braker of Morton.
Emma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who adored her.
She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 21, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Apostolic Christian Restmor for the loving care given to Emma.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington, Ill., or Apostolic Christian Harvest Call in West LaFayette, Ind.
To view Emma's tribute video or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now