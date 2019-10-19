|
|
Emma Knapp
MORTON - Emma E. Knapp, 95, of Morton passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Emma was born on February 21, 1924, in Hancock, Minn., to Joe and Ida Mae (Moser) Braker. She married Chris W. Knapp on June 9, 1946, in Morris, Minn. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2013.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Knapp; three sisters, Marie, Rose and Linda; one brother, Clarence; and one sister-in-law, Shirley Braker.
Emma is survived by her son, Gene (JoAnne) Knapp of Morton; daughter, Jane (Phil) Price of Milford, Ind.; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Joe Braker of Morton.
Emma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who adored her.
She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., with church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 21, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held Tuesday from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Apostolic Christian Restmor for the loving care given to Emma.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, Midwest Food Bank in Bloomington, Ill., or Apostolic Christian Harvest Call in West LaFayette, Ind.
To view Emma's tribute video or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019