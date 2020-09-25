1/1
Emma M. Cannon
1930 - 2020
PEORIA - Emma M. Cannon, 90, of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on April 27, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA, a daughter of John and Amanda "Emma" (Dunlop) Brereton. She married William Cannon on June 19, 1948 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1998 in Peoria.
Emma is survived by her children, Laurie Covington of Peoria, William (Marcia) Cannon of Peoria, Greg (Christy) Cannon of Carmel, IN and Terry (Beth) Renard of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren, Megan (Justin) Pierce, Scott (Courtney) Cannon, Ryan (Jeremy Miller) Cannon, Matt, Bryce and Drew Cannon, Erica (Jason) Scheuman and Kerry (Jerry) Richard; step-grandson, Brett (Anna) Wieser; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Marian Carbaugh and James Brereton.
Emma was a longtime member at Holy Family Catholic Church. She was in the women's study group at Holy Family for over 45 years.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Emma's memory to South Side Mission in Peoria.
Online condolences may be accessed at www.PeoriaFuneral.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Affordable Funeral and Cremation Service in Washington.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
