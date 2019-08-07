|
Eng Seng Loh
DUNLAP - Eng Seng Loh, 61, of Dunlap passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, and their daughters, Alexandra and Emily and their spouses; his sister Aye Li; and his brothers, Eng Hoe and Eng Guan and their spouses and children. Also surviving are in-laws, Robert and Daniel and their spouses and children; and many other loving relatives.
Eng Seng recently retired from Caterpillar. He enjoyed skiing, hiking and traveling with friends and family, practicing Tae Kwon Do and reading voraciously. His intense curiosity led him to talk to people everywhere he went, resulting in many friendships and contacts all over the world.
Eng Seng wanted to see everything and go everywhere and try everything - new businesses, outdoor adventures, new foods and foreign countries. He always led the way with a smile on his face - another mile - come on! Let's try this trail!
Eng Seng will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
There will be an informal gathering of family and friends at Barracks Cater Inn, 1224 W. Pioneer Parkway, Peoria, on Sunday, August 11, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or organization, or plant a tree.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019