Enid S. Woolsey

Enid S. Woolsey Obituary
Enid S. Woolsey
PEORIA - Enid S. Woolsey, 98, of Peoria passed away at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by loving family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin. Visitation will be two hours prior, from 9 to 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
To view Enid's full obituary or to leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
