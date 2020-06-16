Eric "Todd" Alexander
Mr. Eric "Todd" Alexander, 52, of Peoria, IL passed away June 9, 2020. Private funeral services will be held a at 11 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Simons Mortuary with a visitation from 9-11 am. Elder Felton Beck will officiate. Todd will be buried at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be lived streamed on simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.