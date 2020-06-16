Eric "Todd" Alexander
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric "Todd" Alexander
Mr. Eric "Todd" Alexander, 52, of Peoria, IL passed away June 9, 2020. Private funeral services will be held a at 11 am Friday, June 19, 2020 at Simons Mortuary with a visitation from 9-11 am. Elder Felton Beck will officiate. Todd will be buried at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. Social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be lived streamed on simonsmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Simons Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Simons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved