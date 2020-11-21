1/1
Eric D. Wolschlag
{ "" }
PEORIA - Eric D. Wolschlag, 41, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford, IL.
He was born on October 4, 1979, to Ross and Valerie (Nagler) Wolschlag.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Dale and Pauline Wolschlag and Shirley Nagler.
He is survived by his fiancee, Toni Matz, and her children, Derek, Abigail and Greysen of DeKalb, IL; his parents, Ross and Valerie Wolschlag; sister, Kristin (Douglas) Chang; and his nieces and nephew, Annabelle, Grace, Elliott and Emma of Naperville, IL; grandfather, William Nagler of Homosassa, FL; and other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Eric loved his time working at Wrigley and Solider Fields. He was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, music and cooking.
Eric was a contractor, last working for LightSpeed Utility.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Peoria Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.cremation-society.com,

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
