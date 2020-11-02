Eric Hinshaw

GENESEO - Eric Hinshaw, 59, of Geneseo, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Eric passed quickly in his favorite place, the forest where he lived, surrounded by his loving canine companions, Ted and Alice. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Burial will follow at Hanna Township Cemetery, Geneseo. A public visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Due to COVID restrictions, only 25 people may be in the funeral home at one time. Masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing maintained whenever possible.

Eric was born in Dunlap, IL, on June 27, 1961, to parents Jerrold and Mary Jane Hinshaw. He was the eldest of their three children, and spent his childhood lovingly antagonizing his brother, Kirk (Cindy) Hinshaw of Mission Viejo, CA, and sister, Elisa (Al) Real of St. Charles, MO. While attending Dunlap High School he met the love of his love, Robin Goodale.

After high school, Eric graduated from Bradley University with a degree in Engineering. A degree that was constantly put to use by his wife and children as he was asked to fix everything from cars, and toilets, to tractors and barbie dolls. In January of this year, Eric retired from a long and successful career at John Deere. Through his work, he passionately travelled the globe as an ambassador for John Deere training others to operate forestry equipment. He also spent some of his time abroad teaching a crash course of the English language.

Eric married his wife, Robin, on August 7, 1982. They were married for 38 years and together they had four children Jerrold (Shirley Nahra) of El Paso, TX, Melissa (Jon Zemann) of Wildwood, MO, Kristin (Erik Gernant) of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Andrea of Davenport, IA, and five grandchildren, Lillian, Henry, Rosalind, James, and Charlie. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews that loved him.

Those who knew Eric knew that he was the life of the party. He was a family man, an amateur farmer, a Harley riding outlaw, and lover of music, "good" beer, and America.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store