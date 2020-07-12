1/1
Eric Orten
1974 - 2020
ELMWOOD - Eric Orten, formerly of Elmwood, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, after a battle with cancer, at OSF St Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington. He was 46 years old.
Eric was born on May 12, 1974, in Peoria to David (deceased) and Kathryn (Schaub) Orten, who survives him. He is also survived by the love of his life, Lisa Warmoth, and her son, DJ McGee, both of Bloomington; as well as his two sons, Zachary Orten of St. Augustine and Alex Orten of Knoxville. Eric is also survived by his brother, Chad Orten; his wife, Danyle (Simpson) Orten, and their two sons, Gabe and Isaiah. Also surviving are his fraternal grandmother, Alice; and his beloved aunt, Judy.
Eric worked at Rohn MFG of Peoria for 10 years and was UAW Union Steward and Safety Captain. He also worked at Kongskilde and Morris Tick for 5 years each.
Eric loved rock and roll and enjoyed playing drums and saxophone, but really enjoyed playing his father's guitar. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Blackhawks, and like his Grandpa Schaub, loved the Cubs.
Eric requested the above items in his obituary, and requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ABATE of Illinois, 311 E. Main #418, Galesburg, IL 61401.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held on July 25, at Remmert Funeral Home, 521 East Washington St., East Peoria, from 1 to 3 p.m. Because of recent COVID infection, the family requires masks be worn while attending the celebration.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Remmert Funeral Home
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Memories & Condolences
