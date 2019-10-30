|
Erick Evaristo F. Enriquez
PEORIA - Erick Evaristo F. Enriquez, age 75, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at 2:30 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home with his family by his side.
Born October 26, 1943 in the Philippines, he was a son to Jose C. and Lucila (Flores) Enriquez. Erick honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war where he was stationed in Germany. On October 31, 1971 he married Oliva Balatbat and together they cherished 47 years. Erick graduated with a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Guam and began working with Cilco until he went to work for Ameren until his retirement after 30 years. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and friends with the Franciscan Friars since 1982, where he served as Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Sacristan, and was involved in the Cultural Shrines Ministry.
Erick served as past president for the Filipino American Society of Central Illinois and the Springfield based Filipino American Historical Society. He was a devout Catholic and man of faith who was devoted to praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy and recited the Holy Rosary daily to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Erick proudly wore the Blue rosary from Our Lady of Fatima when he breathed his last breath. He was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend to the Filipino community, who he always welcomed with open arms, who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife Oliva of Peoria; one son Erwin John B. Enriquez of New Jersey; and two brothers: Marcos (Rufina) and Alberto (Cecilia) Enriquez both of Guam.
Erick was preceded in death by his parents, one son Erick Joseph, one sister Isabel; one brother Cristobal and two nephews: Orlando Natuel and Ronnie Enriquez
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 03, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church with recitation of the Rosary taking place at 5:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 04, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with an additional visitation being held one hour prior to mass. Franciscan Friars will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials in Erick's memory may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019