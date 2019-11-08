|
|
Erin "Pink" Camille York
MORTON - Erin "Pink" Camille York, 49, of Morton, IL passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Erin was born October 1, 1970 to Rocky and Janine Frazee York in Peoria, IL.
Erin spread sunshine and inspiration into the lives of all those who knew and loved her. She was Mommy's girl AND Daddy's girl, and had her sisters and brother wrapped around her finger. She taught her parents and siblings the true meaning of compassion, strength, hope, kindness, and most of all love. Erin's heart held love for everyone, no matter what role they played in her very special lifetime.
Erin had an extreme fondness for the color pink, thus earning her the nickname Pink/Pinky, by her family from her earliest childhood. She enjoyed her spa days, being pampered with massages, manicures with pink polish, and spritzed with delightful scents of her choosing. Erin loved picking out her pink outfits every day. She loved visiting with friends and family and never missed an opportunity to be placed where she could watch what was going on and hear what everyone was talking about. Her best friend, Sarah graced her life with a very deep love, for which her family is deeply grateful. Erin adored her nephew, Cooper and loved when he'd come to visit. She loved long walks with her mom, sisters, and brother, as well as visits from her dad, stepmom, Sandy, and her stepbrother, Paul, who would sing to her, much to her delight.
Erin's gentle spirit will be dearly missed by her family and friends, beyond measure.
Erin is survived by her parents, Rocky and Sandy York of Lake Thunderbird, IL, Janine York of Peoria, IL; siblings, Christine (Walter) Winchell of Peoria, IL, Kathleen (Matthew) Stewart of Peoria, IL, Roc York of Peoria, IL; nephew, Cooper York of Johnson Creek, WI and three stepsiblings.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Apostolic Timber Ridge 2125 Veterans Road, Morton, IL 61550.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019