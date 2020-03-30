|
|
Erma E. Finkral
PEORIA - Erma E. Finkral, 90, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was born on March 17, 1930, in Peoria, IL, to Rudolph and Margaret (VanAusdall) Nakken. She married Warren N. Finkral on June 17, 1951, in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2008.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; son, Rudy J. Finkral; and brothers, Robert Nakken and Martin Tincher.
Her legacy lives on in her children: son, Frank (Helen) Finkral of Glasford; daughter, Lori Gorman of West Peoria; daughter-in-law, Margie Finkral of West Peoria; grandchildren, Amy Gorman and Mindy Gorman, both of West Peoria, Andy Finkral and Katie Finkral, both of Bellevue, Melinda (Ryan) Horn of Westmont, IL, Sarah (Dave) Fecht of Aurora, IL, and Lisa Finkral of Seattle, WA; nine great-grandchildren, Ella, Emerson, Rigley, Stormie, Wiley, Tyler, Jovie, Elena and Ethan; and brothers, Van (Eileen) Tincher and Mike (Dianna) Nakken.
Erma was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Bartonville.
Private graveside services will be held. The Rev. Michael Jones will officiate.
Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to a , but the family wishes you would also perform an act of kindness in the next few days in remembrance of Erma.
Online condolences to Erma's family may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020