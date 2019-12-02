|
|
Erma M. Likes
WILLIAMSFIELD - Erma M. Likes, 88, of Williamsfield died at 8:05 a.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Seminary Manor in Galesburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, at the Williamsfield United Methodist Church. Pastor Teri Shane will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Williamsfield Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the for research or the STEM Program at Williamsfield High School.
Rux Funeral Home in Williamsfield is in charge of arrangements.
She was born on September 1, 1931, in Elmore, IL, the daughter of Jesse and Rilla (Yelm) Barber. She married Philip E. Likes on December 12, 1948, in Williamsfield, and he preceded her in death on January 21, 2000. Survivors include her two daughters, Alice Likes and Peggy (Rick) Secrist, both of Williamsfield; two brothers, Carl Barber of Ellenton, FL, and Leo (Judy) Johnson of Williamsfield; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Keith.
Erma attended Williamsfield schools and had worked in human resources at Alcoa Building Products in Princeville, IL, for 37 years. She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed doing puzzles and going on bus trips and tours. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and following their sporting events.
This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019