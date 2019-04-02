|
Erma "Jean" Moore
PEORIA - Erma "Jean" Moore, 66, of Peoria passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1952, in Birmingham, AL, to Herbert and Willie Mae (Hammond) Eberhart Sr. They preceded her in death. She married Jesse Moore Jr. on June 19, 1971, in St. Louis. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Kimberly (Charles) Williams and Kristopher Moore; grandchildren, Rodney, Ryan and Rahnell Anderson; siblings, Mary Whitlock, Herbert Eberhart Jr., Robert Eberhart Sr., William Eberhart, Melissa Eberhart, Sheila Lowery, Ronald Eberhart Sr., Marcus Eberhart Sr. and Allen Eberhart Sr.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Star of Hope Full Gospel Church, with funeral services at 11 a.m. Pastor Frances Kenon will officiate. Burial will be at Camp Butler Cemetery on Monday, April 8, 2019, at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Gospel Church, 312 Sanger St., Peoria, IL 61602.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019