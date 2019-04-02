Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma "Jean" Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erma "Jean" Moore Obituary
Erma "Jean" Moore
PEORIA - Erma "Jean" Moore, 66, of Peoria passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on Sept. 8, 1952, in Birmingham, AL, to Herbert and Willie Mae (Hammond) Eberhart Sr. They preceded her in death. She married Jesse Moore Jr. on June 19, 1971, in St. Louis. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Kimberly (Charles) Williams and Kristopher Moore; grandchildren, Rodney, Ryan and Rahnell Anderson; siblings, Mary Whitlock, Herbert Eberhart Jr., Robert Eberhart Sr., William Eberhart, Melissa Eberhart, Sheila Lowery, Ronald Eberhart Sr., Marcus Eberhart Sr. and Allen Eberhart Sr.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Star of Hope Full Gospel Church, with funeral services at 11 a.m. Pastor Frances Kenon will officiate. Burial will be at Camp Butler Cemetery on Monday, April 8, 2019, at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Gospel Church, 312 Sanger St., Peoria, IL 61602.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now