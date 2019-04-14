|
|
Erna "Oma" Deske
DUNLAP - Erna "Oma" Deske, 91, of Dunlap, formerly of Chicago, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:40 p.m. at Heritage Health nursing home in Chillicothe.
Her visitation will be at Bethany Baptist Church in Edwards, IL, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be private. Burial will be at Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peoria or Bethany Baptist Church.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Erna's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019