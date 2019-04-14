Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Resources
More Obituaries for Erna Deske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erna "Oma" Deske

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erna "Oma" Deske Obituary
Erna "Oma" Deske
DUNLAP - Erna "Oma" Deske, 91, of Dunlap, formerly of Chicago, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:40 p.m. at Heritage Health nursing home in Chillicothe.
Her visitation will be at Bethany Baptist Church in Edwards, IL, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be private. Burial will be at Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peoria or Bethany Baptist Church.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Erna's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now