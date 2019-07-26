|
Ernest Bain
Ernest Paul Bain, 88, of Peoria passed away at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Unity Point Proctor Hospital.
He was born September 6, 1930 in Macedonia, IL the son of Ransom and Laura Beatty Bain. He married Marilyn Pugh Blahnik on June 28, 1975.
Ernest is survived by his wife of forty-four years; six step-children, Susan (Gary) Weed of Louisville, Kentucky, Joe (Debbie) Blahnik of E. Peoria, Cindy (Herb) Ritchell of Northbrook, IL, Lori (Dave Roethe) Blahnik of Madison, WI, Jeff (Brooke) Blahnik , John (Judy) Blahnik both of Germantown Hills; sixteen step-grandchildren and seventeen step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth (Thurleen) Bain of Vienna, IL; and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one step-grandson, J.P. Blahnik.
Ernest worked in sales, last working at Honda World as a salesman-manager, retiring in 1993.
He attended United Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
Ernest was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict serving 1952-1954.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel with visitation two hours prior to services.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Liberty Cemetery in Macedonia.
Memorials may be made to The or United Presbyterian Church.
To view Ernest's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 26 to July 28, 2019