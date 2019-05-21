|
Ernest R. Wieburg
PEKIN - Ernest Russell Wieburg, 71, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 2:49 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Ernie was born on October 12, 1947, in Pekin to Russell and Emily (Mott) Wieburg. He married Brenda Spencer on December 21, 1974, in Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his wife, Brenda of Pekin; two sons, Christopher (Carrie) Wieburg of Bloomington, IL, and Jeremy Wieburg of Pekin; and one sister, Emmy Lou (William) Drzal of Geneva, IL.
Ernie was a faithful member and taught bible classes at Pekin Church of Christ. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree. He then was the plant scheduler for Evonik in Mapleton for 40 years, retiring in 2012.
Ernie was a past board member of Shade Park, past treasurer of Pekin Quarterback Club and past president of Pekin High School Basketball Booster Club. He coached youth teams at Shade Park and Pekin Union Mission. He enjoyed photography and bird watching. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, with Evangelist Paul Thomas officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will be accorded after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to TAPS, or .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019