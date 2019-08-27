|
|
Ernestine Rutherford
PEORIA - Ernestine Rutherford, 73, of Peoria, IL, transitioned peacefully from this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 7:50 p.m. at Aperion Villa in Morton after a gradual health decline.
Ernestine was born in Pocahontas, TN, to Ella B. (Parks) and Ellis Rutherford and raised in Blue Mountain, MS. She moved to Peoria, IL, in 1965.
Ernestine is survived by three daughters, Anita Rutherford of Milwaukee, WI,
and Sharon Bradford and Robin Rutherford, both of Peoria, IL; one grandson, Vincel O'Brien Banks; and four great-grandchildren. Ernestine is also survived by one sister, Lillie Mae (John) Edgeston of Ripley, MS;
one brother, Joseph Morris (Naomi) Rutherford of New Albany, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mrs. Emma Jean Rutherford.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on August 31, 2019, at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation at 9 a.m. Ernestine will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Tri-County Urban League's TSTM Program.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019