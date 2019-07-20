|
Ervin J. "Whitey" Elling
GREEN VALLEY - Ervin J. "Whitey" Elling, 82, of Green Valley passed away at 10:48 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born July 11, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Theodore and Clara (Koerkenmeier) Elling, he married Shirley Allen on January 2, 1960, in Carlyle. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2018, in Peoria.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Elling; and one nephew, Nathan Elling.
Surviving are one son, Michael Elling of Green Valley; two daughters, Marsha Garlisch of Davenport, Iowa, and Marla (Tom) Swanson of Pekin; five grandchildren, Jenna Marie (Sara) Garlisch, Austin Carter (Brittani) Elling, Allie Jo Garlisch, Paige Swanson and Alexandra Swanson; one brother, Raymond (Doris) Elling of Carlyle; and three sisters, Irene (Val) Theising of Germantown, Margie (Larry) Grapperhaus of Pekin and Dorothy (Joe) Cunningham of Breese.
He had proudly served his country in the United States Navy.
He had worked as a welder out of Iron Workers Local 112 in East Peoria for over 20 years and was still a member in good standing.
Whitey enjoyed coon hunting and fishing and had also enjoyed coaching youth baseball in his younger days. He enjoyed people and was the kind of guy who never met a stranger. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was especially proud of his grandchildren.
His memorial service will be at 10: 30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Father Joseph Mary will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery in Green Valley, where military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team.
In lieu of flowers and memorial contributions, the family requests that you simply spend some time with someone you love and cherish each moment you are given.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 20 to July 22, 2019