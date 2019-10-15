Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel
Estel "Tiny" Myers


1932 - 2019
Estel "Tiny" Myers Obituary
Estel "Tiny" Myers
PEORIA - Estel "Tiny" Myers, 86, of Peoria passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Tiny's memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Burial will take place in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the .
To view full obituary and to leave condolences for Tiny's family, please visit www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
