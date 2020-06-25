Esther A. Schertz
METAMORA - Esther A. Schertz, 89, of Metamora, IL passed away at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria. She was born on May 24, 1931 in Pehuajó, Argentina to Nelson and Ada (Ramseyer) Litwiller. She married James Paul Schertz on Sept. 22, 1960 in Goshen, IN. He passed away on Oct. 15, 1999.
Surviving are her children Jennifer (Tony) Dean of Kirkland, WA, Pamela (Ted) Street of Unicoi, TN, and Jill (Rick) Carr and Phil (Reneé) Schertz both of Lowpoint; grandchildren Natalie (Bryce) Kinney, Nathan Dean, Meagan (Nate) Bower, Logan, James, Jacob, and Nicholas Schertz, Dana (Mark) Graham, Ashley (Shawn) Peterson, and Chelsea Schertz; seven great-grandchildren with two on the way; and siblings Lois Buckwalter of Goshen, IN, Eunice Miller of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Beulah Gonzalez of Goshen, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Litwiller.
Esther was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend. Her journey began as the youngest of five siblings from a missionary family living in Argentina. These early years set the stage for a life full of faith, hard work, and family. Esther moved to the United States as a teenager to complete her education, graduating from Goshen College with a degree in nursing. She then took her medical knowledge and love for people to Haiti, where she met her late husband James Schertz, a fellow Mennonite missionary at the time.
Jim and Esther returned to the United States and were married in 1960. Esther was a constant for Jim as he grew the family farm, in addition to pursuing her career in nursing. Throughout her career, Esther served as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital, Metamora High School, and Snyder Village. Some of her proudest nursing accomplishments surrounded the years she spent teaching CNA students at Snyder Village, fostering a culture of disciplined, high quality, and compassionate care.
In turn, Esther's ultimate legacy surrounds the people she poured her heart into throughout her life: her family. Esther was loyal and committed to her core, putting her family first in everything she did. Her ability to remain present in each of their lives, leaving years of memories and laughter, will be cherished by all. Her greatest joy were the times when her family was all together. From brunch at the house, birthday celebrations, to their annual family vacations, a full house was a happy house for Esther.
Later in life, it was her family, faith in God, and life-long friends that would see her through. She had a gift for storytelling and a presence that fostered joy, drawing in those around her. Her company, laugh, and voice will be deeply missed. It was an honor and privilege to have known Esther Schertz; we are all better people because of her. She will never be forgotten.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Esther's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Metamora Mennonite Church. Burial of Ashes will be in Hickory Point Cemetery in Metamora. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Little Eden Camp, 3721 Portage Point Drive, Onekama, MI 49675, Metamora Mennonite Church, 1393 Mennonite Road, Metamora, IL 61548, or Haitian Connection at lifeconnectionmission.org. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.