Esther B. MIller

PEORIA - Esther B. Miller, age 100, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Serenity in East Peoria.

Born October 23, 1918, in Glasford to Frank and Lucy (Pazero) Bastonero,

she married Leroy Miller on January 29, 1950, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 5, 2001.

Esther worked in the Peoria Area as a real estate agent for 15 years.

Survivors include two children, Janet Nelson of Peoria and Michael (Martha) Miller of Marion, IA; three granddaughters, Kellie (Larry) of Peoria, Amy (Doug) Karpowicz of Tampa, FL, and Megan (Jason) Johnston of Peoria Heights; and three great-grandchildren, Blake Biggs, Coleman Walker and Emmely Walker; as well as one sister, Lucille Harczuk of Tucson, AZ.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, husband and six brothers.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Cemetery, with Fr. David Richardson officiating.

Memorials in Esther's memory may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019