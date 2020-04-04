|
Esther Ellen Mueller
PEORIA - Esther Ellen Mueller, formerly of Peoria, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born in Antigo, Wisconsin, on April 7, 1942, to the late Rev. Paul G. Mueller Sr. and Ellen Mueller. She received her elementary education at the Deerbrook Graded School. She attended Rhinelander Union High School and was salutatorian of the class of 1960. She graduated from Concordia College St. Paul in 1964 with a B.A. degree in Education.
Esther was assigned to Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault, Minnesota, where she taught 4th grade for one year. She taught 4th grade at Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria for 11 years. Following that, she worked at Bradley University Bookstore. After being away from Wisconsin for thirty-some years, she felt it was time to come home and moved to Appleton, where she worked in the bookstore at Fox Valley Technical College.
She was a great sports fan, keeping score for various teams. She was the statistician for the baseball team while at Concordia and earned a letter. She was a volunteer in the Athletic Department, keeping stats for the baseball and basketball teams at Bradley University. This gave her the opportunity to travel with the team to New York City in 1982 for the NIT, three trips to Hawaii and one to Aruba. She loved fishing and the St. Louis Cardinals and also followed basketball and football.
Esther was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Appleton, where she belonged to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and often helped with projects in the church office. She enjoyed going out to lunch with the Red Hat Ladies. Those who knew her know how much she loved red cardinals and colorful pansies.
She is survived by one brother, the Rev. Paul G. Mueller Jr. (Sandra) of Wisconsin Rapids; one sister, Erika Robeson (Robert) of San Antonio, Texas; one niece, Tara Mueller of Westmoreland, Tennessee; one nephew, Karl Mueller of Neenah; two great-nieces, Alexandra Maddox and Morgan Rye; and one aunt, Ruth Lemke of Iola.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Brettschneider Trettin Nickel Funeral Chapel, 606 N. Oneida Street, Appleton, WI 54911.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020