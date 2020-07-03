1/1
Esther J. Brant
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther J. Brant
PEORIA -- Esther J. Brant, 83, of Peoria passed peacefully, with family by her side, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on March 19, 1937, in Champaign County to William and Bertha (Watson) Force. She married James F. Brant in Champaign on July 16, 1955. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2018. Her parents, six siblings and an infant granddaughter also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her three sons, Kerry (Jennifer) Brant of Brimfield, Perry (Cathy) Brant of East Peoria and Larry (Janette) Brant of Peoria; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
Esther taught hundreds of children to swim during a 40-year career in Champaign and at Willow Knolls Residents Recreation Association Pool and Robert A. Jamieson School for the developmentally disabled in Peoria, until her retirement, after which she worked for several years at Kohl's Department Store in Peoria.
She was an exceptional seamstress, quilting dozens of beautiful blankets, including making a special one for each new children coming into the family. She also loved gardening as evidence of her wide variety of plants and flowers, as well as hosting family gatherings and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Esther attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria. She was a member of the Peoria Evening Garden Club and a volunteer for the American Red Cross, where she taught CPR, and the Linus Project, where she sewed countless blankets while socializing with her many friends. Esther and Jim enjoyed traveling to Ireland, Germany and within the United States, during their retirement.
She was a beautiful person, both inside and out, and loved her family passionately. She was a strong woman with a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Esther's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Esther's memory to Lutheran Hillside Village or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Esther's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved