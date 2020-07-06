Esther L. Wilson
MORTON - Esther L. Wilson, 99, of Merriam, Kan., formerly of Morton, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence.
Esther was born on June 17, 1921, in Rankin, Ill., to John and Lena (Milligan) Ingold. She married Donald F. Wilson on December 20, 1945, in Danville, Ill. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2004. She was also preceded in death by one great-granddaughter and her sister, Ethel Russel.
Esther is survived by her sons, Steven (Sue) Wilson of Fairborn, Ohio, and Curtis (Tami) Wilson of Merriam, Kan.; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Harold Ingold of Hoopeston, Ill.
Esther worked as a bookkeeper, taught public school in Huron, S.D., and along with her husband, owned and operated an apartment complex in Huron before moving to Morton in July of 1988.
She was a former member of the Morton United Methodist Church and a current member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Overland Park, Kan. Esther was also a member of several bridge clubs, League of Women Voters and the Order of Eastern Star.
A private graveside service will take place at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, with Bishop Donald Mehr officiating. A celebration of life will be held in Morton at a later date.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for Esther's family, please visit www.knappjohnson.com
.