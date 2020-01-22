Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Esther Louise Hartter

Esther Louise Hartter Obituary
Esther Louise Hartter
PEORIA - Esther Louise Hartter, age 96, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 12:28 p.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1923, in Clinton, Iowa, to Floyd and Laura Lindsay. She married Harold W. Hartter on Dec. 24, 1938, in Peoria. He passed away on July 5, 1988, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Rick Hartter; four brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include three children, Gary (Janan) Hartter of Kennesaw, GA, Tom (Kathy Thompson) Hartter of Fort Myers, FL, and Judy (Jim) Feeney of Washington, IL; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Elaine Parrett of Peoria and Laura England of Wyoming, IL.
Esther retired after working for many years at Sears.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be in Parkview Cemetery at a later date.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
