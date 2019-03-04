|
|
Esther Musselman
TREMONT - Esther L. Musselman, 102, of Tremont passed away at 2:16 a.m. Monday March 4, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on October 23, 1916, in Carlock to Chris L. and Pauline Raebell Miller. She married Carl C. Musselman on November 25, 1939, in Pekin, and he passed away on September 12, 1966.
Surviving are one son, Nelson C. (Christy) Musselman of Tremont; two daughters, Annette L. (Steve) Jackson of Peoria and Nancy K. (Delton) Whitaker of Morton; one daughter-in-law, Patsy A. Musselman of Tremont; four grandchildren, Jacqueline (David) Lampe of Hopedale, Lori Coy of Tremont, Janet (Scott) Pantoja of Camden, SC, and Christina (Frank) Trossen of Bloomington; one step-granddaughter, Crista (Micheal) Boston of Louisville, KY; five great-grandchildren, Jake and Matt Lacher, Ali and Josie Trossen and Logan Coy; eight step-great-grandchildren, Scout, Jaxon, Mason, Preston, Simon, Scarlet, Ady and Sophie; two sisters, Pauline Henley of Peoria, AZ, and Clara Kempf of Roanoke, IL; and two sisters-in-law, Betty Miller of Eureka and Donna Miller of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one infant son, Marvin; one son, Curtiss Musselman; six brothers; and two sisters.
Esther was a homemaker.
She enjoyed gardening, quilting and volunteered at Apostolic Christian Restmor. She was a loving wife, nurturing mother and grandmother and a friend and caregiver to many.
She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Tremont, where her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019. Ministers of the church will officiate. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m., before the service at the church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor or UnityPoint Hospice.
To express condolences online, visit www.davis-oswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019