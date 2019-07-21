Home

Esther Schumm Obituary
Esther Schumm
EUREKA - Esther Schumm, 81, of Eureka passed away at 3:10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Esther was born on August 24, 1937, in Peoria to Zelma and Morris Hendrickson. She married Dale Schumm on May 4, 1956, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2014.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Schumm and Artie (Imee) Schumm, both of Eureka; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a brother and a son, Ken Schumm.
Esther farmed in Woodford County with her husband and later worked as a cook at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka for many years. She enjoyed reading and completing puzzles.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Esther's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 21 to July 23, 2019
