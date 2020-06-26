Esther Worden
PEKIN ~ Esther Marie Worden, 90, of Pekin, passed away at 3 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare in Pekin. Her address has now changed to Golden Avenue in Heaven's Eternal City.
Born Feb. 9, 1930 in Peoria to Edward Walker and Clara Mae (Watkins) Grant, she married David Eldon Worden on May 30, 1950 in Peoria. He died Mar. 13, 2004 in Peoria. Esther was also preceded in death by her Parents; her oldest son, James, her daughter-in-law, Christina Lynn (Paul's beloved wife), two brothers, Edward Grant and Robert Grant.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Tena) Worden of Pekin and Paul Worden of Peoria; grandchildren, Catherine Marie Worden, Christopher David Worden, Angela (Lance) Tossell and great-granddaughter, Anna Christine, Jacob (Kaitlyn) Worden and their three children, great-grandchildren, Mylah, Mason and Roman. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Miller, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Esther celebrated her 90th Birthday at the Pekin Miller Center, where she volunteered for a number of years.
In January, she fell and broke her hip. Complications sent her back to the hospital in March.
Esther was known for her love of the Cardinals Baseball Team and the Cowboys Football Team. She started working when she was 15 years old. She worked for Fredman Brothers for a number of years. When she left Fredman Brothers, she went to work for Preferred Risk Insurance Company and retired when they closed the Peoria Claims Office.
During her time at Preferred Risk, she was a member of several clubs. She was a member of a chapter of TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), and ABWA (American Business Women's Association. She was president of ABWA and received the Woman of the Year award on more than two occasions.
After her retirement from Preferred Risk, she volunteered for OSF St. Francis Medical Center at the Guest Desk and as a floating volunteer. She was then hired as secretary to the Director of Housekeeping until she retired for good. She and David moved to Pekin and Esther began volunteering for the Pekin Miller Senior Citizens Center. After David passed, she continued to volunteer for a while. She moved in with her son, Michael, in January 2013. She was happiest when she was with family. She enjoyed going to lunch, and she continued to get her hair and nails done because it made her feel so good.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Broom Tree Fellowship in Pekin, where the family will receive friends one hour before the memorial service. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broom Tree Fellowship, P.O. Box 565, South Pekin, Ill. 61564.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.