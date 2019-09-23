|
Esther Ziegele
MORTON - Esther Erma Ziegele, 93, of Morton passed away at 5:11 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at OSF St Francis Medical Center.
She was born on February 17, 1926, in Washington, IL, the daughter of Silas and Belle Teague Rich. She married Richard Giles. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1983. She later married Herman Ziegele on May 27, 1989. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2005.
Esther is survived by her children, Rebecca Belmont of Morton, Terry (Kamila) Smith of Lakeland, Florida, and Keith Smith of East Peoria; two step-sons, Steven (Peggy) Ziegele of East Peoria and Charles (Mary) Ziegele of Gurnee, IL; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Esther worked at Witzigs in Morton until her retirement in 1989.
She was a member of First Mennonite Church in Morton. Esther was also in the WSMC at church.
Esther was a member of the Red Hat Society.
She looked forward to her Sunday lunches with the whole family and playing games after.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at First Mennonite Church in Morton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, also at the church. Pastor Aaron Yoder will officiate. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to First Mennonite Church of Morton.
To view Esther's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019