More Obituaries for Ethan Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethan E. Koch

Ethan E. Koch Obituary
Ethan E. Koch
CHILLICOTHE - Ethan Edward Koch, age 21, of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Ethan was born on January 3, 1999 in Peoria, IL to Gary A. and Denise R. (Perry) Koch.
Surviving are his parents, Gary and Denise; his brothers, Shelby Koch of Phoenix, AZ and Brody and Kaiden Koch, both of Chillicothe; his grandmother, Diane Koch of Chillicothe; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gary Perry and Mary Perry; and his great-grandmothers, Mildred Dunbar and Norma Kee.
Ethan worked for Beau's Tire and Auto in Chillicothe and enjoyed working on cars, riding his 4-wheeler, and being outdoors. He loved hanging with his friends, and especially with his brothers.
A private family graveside service will be held the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lacon. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to . Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020
