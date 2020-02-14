Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Picco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel A. Picco


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel A. Picco Obituary
Ethel A. Picco
BARTONVILLE- Ethel A. Picco, 96, of Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Proctor\Unity Point Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 13, 1923 in Hillsboro, Illinois to Fred and Amelia (McGilvary) Stoneburner. She married John Andrew Picco on June 15, 1947 in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2012 in Peoria, Illinois. She is also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Sr., Marcus, Bob and Melvon Stoneburner.
Ethel is survived by two children, Ida (John Marquis) Picco of Peoria, Illinois and John Marco (Kathy) Picco of Peoria, Illinois; one special daughter-in-law, Suzi (John) Rudd of Peoria, Illinois; one sister-in-law, Katherine Gronewold of Farmington, Illinois; two grandchildren, John Andrew Picco and Stacy Picco-Horton; four great grandchildren, Raelee and Katlyn Picco , Jersey and Isabella Horton; seven great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She worked many years at Business Century and Commercial National Bank in Peoria. She loved to sew and quilt, and was a former member of the Cabin Quilters in Bartonville. She enjoyed embroidering by hand and machine. Ethel also enjoyed putting puzzles together and going to BINGO. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ethel was a member of the Bartonville United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Rev. Nick Jordan will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until services at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Limestone Animal Clinic. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -