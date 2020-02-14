|
Ethel A. Picco
BARTONVILLE- Ethel A. Picco, 96, of Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Proctor\Unity Point Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 13, 1923 in Hillsboro, Illinois to Fred and Amelia (McGilvary) Stoneburner. She married John Andrew Picco on June 15, 1947 in Peoria, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2012 in Peoria, Illinois. She is also preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Sr., Marcus, Bob and Melvon Stoneburner.
Ethel is survived by two children, Ida (John Marquis) Picco of Peoria, Illinois and John Marco (Kathy) Picco of Peoria, Illinois; one special daughter-in-law, Suzi (John) Rudd of Peoria, Illinois; one sister-in-law, Katherine Gronewold of Farmington, Illinois; two grandchildren, John Andrew Picco and Stacy Picco-Horton; four great grandchildren, Raelee and Katlyn Picco , Jersey and Isabella Horton; seven great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She worked many years at Business Century and Commercial National Bank in Peoria. She loved to sew and quilt, and was a former member of the Cabin Quilters in Bartonville. She enjoyed embroidering by hand and machine. Ethel also enjoyed putting puzzles together and going to BINGO. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ethel was a member of the Bartonville United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Rev. Nick Jordan will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until services at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the Limestone Animal Clinic. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020