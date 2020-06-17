Ethel W. Theinert
PEORIA — Ethel W. Theinert, 98, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. She was born on February 6, 1922 in Hastings, Nebraska to Lourn and Lola (Johnson) Long. She married Glenn A. Theinert Sr. on October 18, 1945 in Smith Center, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2017 in Peoria, Illinois. She was also preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Janet Theinert, two brothers and three sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Glenn A. Theinert Jr. of Hanna City, Illinois and Craige (Pamala) Theinert of Washington, Illinois; four grandchildren, Tina, Glenn III, Kimberly and Heidi; four great grandchildren, Kylee, Sydney, Jillian and Matthew.
Ethel owned a neighborhood grocery store in Hastings, Nebraska in her earlier years and later as a Peoria Republican Voting Judge. She enjoyed crocheting and baking. She was a member of the Grace and Peace Lutheran Church in Peoria and its Ruth Rachel Circle.
Funeral services will be Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davison Fulton Woodland Chapel following strict COVID guidelines and restrictions. The Rev. Mary Beenken will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Parkview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to her church or the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.