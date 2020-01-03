|
Etna Lane
PEORIA — Etna M. Lane, age 79, of Peoria, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Heddington Oaks in Peoria.
Etna was born on June 20, 1940 in Peoria, IL to William R. Ball and Ellen (nee Trotter) Lynn. She was married to Faw C. Lane, Sr.
Surviving are her children, Faw C. (Diane) Lane, Jr. of Peoria, Richard Lane of Manito, IL and Ruth Lane of West Peoria, IL; six grandchildren; and her brothers and sisters, John Lynn II, Frank Lynn, Mary Lynn and Joanne Greim She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Irene Lynn. Her son, William Lane, also passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Virginia.
Etna was a social worker and worked for the Peoria Community Workshop and Training Center for over 30 years. During that time, she met and touched the lives of many people. Along with working for the community workshop she was very active in her community. Etna volunteered at OSF St. Francis Medical Center and volunteered with the Special Olympics and at the Home Extension Office. She drove a school bus and worked at the Post Office in Brimfield. She volunteered at Wildlife Prairie Park and at the election office.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. Memorials in Etna's name may be made to the Peoria CWTC. Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020