Etta M. Schalk
PEORIA - Etta M. Schalk, 86, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
She was born on May 23, 1934, in New York City. She married Delmar Schalk, and he preceded her in death. Also preceding in death her were her parents; one daughter, Patricia Mason; and one brother.
Etta is survived by four sons, David (Denise) Schalk of Peoria, Eugene (Judy) Schalk of the State of Illinois, Delmar (Starr) Schalk of Champaign, IL, and Mark (Laurie) Schalk of the State of Washington; one daughter, Sandra Schalk of East Peoria; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She had been an Owner/Operator with her husband of Del's Lakeview Inn in Peoria Heights. She was a member of the Catholic Faith.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Msgr. Jason Gray will officiate. Arrangements are by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel of Peoria. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.davison-fulton.com
.