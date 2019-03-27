|
Etta Mae Washington
PEORIA - Etta Mae Washington, 79, of Peoria passed away answering God's call on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 3:02 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
She was born on April 8, 1939, in Marks, MS, to the late Matthew Reed and Elnora (Loggins) Reed. She was married to her soul mate, George Washington, for 60 years. He preceded her in death.
Etta loved to travel, watch soap operas, garden and watch sports, especially the Bulls and Cubs, but most of all, she loved to cook. She was a Chef at Rosmini House, where she shared her passion of cooking with Priests for 35 years. Etta was a chartered member and usher of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was also a member of the United Usher Board and will truly be missed by her fellow members.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, four sons, Jerry Washington, Johnie Washington, George Glenn Washington and Terry Washington, all of Peoria; three daughters, Lorann (Michael) Carr and Mary (Alan) Thomas, both of Peoria, and Debra Washington of Milwaukee, WI; two brothers, AJ Reed of Chicago and Earnest (Ikie) Reed of Peoria; seven sisters, Matilda Lee, Arris (Ronnie) Eloby and Veartis Reed, all of Clarksdale, MS, Elnora Simmons of Omaha, NE, Frances (Emanual) Wright of Peoria and Dorris Reed Fuller and Betty (Donald) Seymour, both of Memphis, TN; a loving sister in Christ, Linda Stokes; and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom adored and will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her late great husband; one son; three brothers; one sister; one grandson, Maurecee Washington; one loving daughter in-law; and one great-grandchild.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held at New Cornerstone Baptist Church on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m. Pastor Patrick Randle will officiate, with the Rev. Dr. Mark McConnell serving as host pastor. Etta will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences or words of encouragement can be made at www.twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019