Etta Park
TREMONT - Etta Mae Park, 76, of Tremont passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, March 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born on October 6, 1943, in Pekin to Joseph H. and Bonnie M. Rosecrans McMakin. She married Raymond Park on July 15, 1961.
Surviving are one sister, Bonnie Jo (Pat) Parker of Tremont; nephews, Perry (Norma) Pfeiffer, Jack (Susie) McMakin Jr., Tim (Lin) Pfeiffer and Matthew J. (Michelle) Parker; and nieces, Marilyn (Gary) Hilsenhoff and Donna (Jim) Fortney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack J. McMakin; one sister, Myra Lou Pfeiffer; and one niece, Susan Visel.
Etta was an accountant at Great Rivers Presbyterian Church in Peoria for 25 years.
She was a member of the Cub Boosters Club, a diehard Cubs fan and an avid reader.
Cremation has been accorded. A private family graveside service will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. A celebration of life will be at a later date. There will be no visitation.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements
Memorials may be made to .
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020