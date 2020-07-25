1/
Etta Park
1943 - 2020
Etta Park
TREMONT - Etta Mae Park, 76, of Tremont passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, March 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born on October 6, 1943, in Pekin to Joseph H. and Bonnie M. Rosecrans McMakin. She married Raymond Park on July 15, 1961.
Surviving are one sister, Bonnie Jo (Pat) Parker of Tremont; nephews, Perry (Norma) Pfeiffer, Jack (Susie) McMakin Jr., Tim (Lin) Pfeiffer and Matthew J. (Michelle) Parker; and nieces, Marilyn (Gary) Hilsenhoff and Donna (Jim) Fortney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jack J. McMakin; one sister, Myra Lou Pfeiffer; and one niece, Susan Visel.
Etta was an accountant at Great Rivers Presbyterian Church in Peoria for 25 years.
She was a member of the Cub Boosters Club, a diehard Cubs fan and an avid reader.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Tremont Community Center, 214 S. Sampson St., Tremont, IL. A private family graveside service will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
the Tremont Community Center,
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
