|
|
Eugene A. Shurtz
EAST PEORIA - Eugene A. "Gene" Shurtz, age 80, of East Peoria passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Gene was born on November 19, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Surviving are his sons, Scott (Rhea) Shurtz of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Jeff (Emily) Shurtz of Corydon, IN; two grandchildren, Kris (Dave) Alig and Trish Shurtz; and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Logan Alig.
He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life for 40 years, Keitha; his father and stepmother, Chuck (Patricia) Shurtz; and his sister, Charlotte.
Gene worked in sales for many local businesses over the years and was a member of the Masonic Lodge Alta #748 and the Mohammed Shrine.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Last Hurrah in Peoria, beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019