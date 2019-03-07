Eugene "Gene" Barber

PEORIA--Eugene "Gene" Barber, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the arms of his wife, Susan at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. Also at his bedside was his daughter, Linda and granddaughter, Lisa.

Gene was born on Oct. 9, 1928 in Glasford, IL to Constans "Louis" and Theresa (Estazana) Barber.

Gene was known for his quick wit, funny stories and always being the life of the party. He enjoyed wintering in Ft. Myers, FL for over 40 years, sitting in his garage visiting with family and neighbors. He was proud to have served in the US Army during the Korean War, being a union carpenter and was especially proud of his heritage and his age. He'd say, "I'm Italian and I'm 90 years old!"

Gene was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church, Carpenters Local 237, the VFW, American Legion and the Elks Lodge #20.

Gene is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter, Linda (Bob) Beckman of Dunlap, two granddaughters, Krista (Greg) Heller of Roswell, GA and Lisa (Pat) Sell of Peoria, and seven great-grandchildren; Maddie, Charlie, John and Lizzie Heller, and Nicholas, Katie and Annie Sell.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and four sisters.

The family would like to thank the medical and non-medical staff at OSF St. Francis Medical Center and OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their compassion and outstanding care.

A Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m., Monday, March 11, 2019 at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel. As per Gene's wishes, there will be no visitation. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate and burial of ashes will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum with Military Honors.

Memorials in Gene's name, may be made to the American Legion Post 2, 110 E. McClure Ave, Peoria, IL 61604.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary