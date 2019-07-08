|
Eugene Baxter
MACKINAW - Eugene Baxter, 78, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Eugene was born on April 28, 1941, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Ronald Moore Baxter and Jean Hunt. He married Janet Roberts on August 19, 1961, in Keokuk.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Janet of Mackinaw; one daughter, Julie Baxter of Urbana; one son, David (Donna) Baxter of Springfield; two granddaughters, Amanda Baxter of Charlotte, NC, and Holly Baxter of Springfield; and one brother, Charles (Pam) Baxter of Keokuk.
Eugene was an owner/operator for H.J. Jeffries Truck Line of Oklahoma City, OK. He later drove for Ken Trimble Trucking, Inc. of Mackinaw until he retired in 2003. He was a member of Teamsters Local #627.
Eugene was an avid gardener and bird watcher. He enjoyed tinkering on his yellow 1939 Chevy two door sedan and going on weekend trips with he and his wife, Janet, in it.
Honoring Eugene's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Mackinaw Rescue Squad, Mackinaw Boy Scouts or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home of Peoria.
Eugene's family is forever indebted to the loving caregivers at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 8 to July 10, 2019