Eugene Fogliani
WASHBURN - Eugene Fogliani, 87, of Washburn passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, IL.
Graveside services will be held Monday November 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Big Rapids, MI.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, of Roanoke.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Eugene was born on April 18, 1933, in Toluca, IL, to Stephen and Angelina (Capponi) Fogliani.
Surviving are his sisters, Christina (Gary) Malec of Washburn and Rosemary Couisoneau of Marley, MI; and brother, Raymond Fogliani of Washburn.
His parents and one brother, Henry, preceded him in death.
Eugene was a lifelong farmer, working for the McMarshall Farms. He was a great lover of anything John Deere.
