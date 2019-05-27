|
Eugene Gilbert Snapp Jr.
EUREKA - Eugene Gilbert Snapp, Jr., 77, of Eureka (formerly of Georgetown, IL) passed away on May 25, 2019 at The Loft Rehab & Nursing (formerly Maple Lawn) in Eureka. He was born on February 11, 1942 in Georgetown, IL to Eugene Gilbert and Thelma Lucille (Moles) Snapp, Sr. He married Barbara A. Holtsclaw on June 21, 1964 in Georgetown. She survives.
He is also survived by 2 sons, Eugene Gilbert "Rusty" (Delynn) Snapp III of Georgetown, IL and Wayne Daniel (Barb Wesley) Snapp of Belleville, IL; 1 daughter: Bethany Lynn (Daniel) Hurn of Metamora, IL; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Eugene was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kerry Lee Snapp and William Dorsey Snapp; and 1 great-granddaughter Addison Dailey.
Gene worked for many years in insurance sales. Later he worked for Danville Care Center as the Administrator / Director of Food Service. He enjoyed working outdoors, visiting with family and friends, and his pets. Eugene was a member of the Lions Club and a lifetime member of the Georgetown Friends Church.
A visitation will be held on May 28, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Bible Church in Peoria, IL from 11am to 12pm. A memorial service will follow. Pastor Garry Geer will officiate. Burial will be in the Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown, IL on June 2, 2019. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Georgetown Friends Church or the Georgetown Historical Society.
