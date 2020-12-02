Eugene Koch
TREMONT - Eugene F. "Gene" Koch of Tremont passed away peacefully at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton at 8:08 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the age of 101.
He was born on October 18, 1919, in Dillon, IL.
Gene's family emigrated from Germany to Central Illinois in the 1850s. They settled near Dillon, Illinois. Gene lived in the Central Illinois area his whole life.
Gene was the fifth born of 13 children to Daniel and Mary Baurer Koch. He grew up on the farm near Dillon. Gene attended Antioch School near Dillon. He loved the outdoors and spent much time roaming the timber when he wasn't working on his family's farm or playing with his siblings.
Gene was in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was stationed in San Francisco at the Presidio Hospital, where he served as a cook.
On October 30, 1949, Gene married Anna "Annie" Plattner. Gene was a farmer at heart and farmed in the Central Illinois area for several years. He and his family later moved to Tremont, where Gene built 10 houses. He and his wife, Annie, were blessed with three children, Becky (Rick) Roots, Ron (Julie) Koch and Peggy (Darryl) Stoecker; seven grandchildren, Tisha Hussemann, Matthew Koch, Bethany Porritt, Benjamin Koch, Adam Koch, Ashleigh Brown and Darci Halverson; 23 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Among other jobs, Gene was employed many years by Brunner Bros. Mobil, a full-service gas station in Tremont, and enjoyed meeting many interesting people there.
Gene enjoyed trapping in the winter, well into his retirement years. He also enjoyed woodworking and he and Annie attended local festivals to sell the products he made. Also in his retirement, Gene was well known in the area for picking up aluminum cans for recycling along the local highways and country roads. Many would watch out for him and report to his family that they had recently seen him along one of the local roads picking up cans. His wife, Annie, passed away on December 20, 2002.
Gene was a man of strong Christian faith and longtime member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Tremont. He was a quiet man with a witty sense of humor. He was a wonderful dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa. He will be greatly missed.
A private family funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Tremont. Ministers of the church will officiate. There will be no visitation. The service can be viewed live at https://tremontacc.com
. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Tremont. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the services.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
.