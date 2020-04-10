|
Eugene "Gene" Linder
EAST PEORIA - Eugene "Gene" Linder, 70, of The Villages, FL, formerly of East Peoria, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He was born on May 6, 1949, in LaSalle, IL, and grew up in Lostant, IL.
Gene graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1972. He married Kathleen on August 19, 1972. They lived in the LaSalle area for a few years before moving to East Peoria, IL, in 1976. Gene proudly worked for Caterpillar, Inc. as a Service Engineer for 33 1/3 years. After retirement, Gene and Kathy moved to The Villages, FL.
Gene is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Stachowiak) Linder; daughter, Karen Kalinski and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Brandon and Nathan of Stafford, VA; daughter, Michele Poleski and her husband, Anthony; grandchildren, Alexander, Eleanor and Xavier of Pearland, TX; and sister, Gloria Linder and her husband, Gray Gallogly, of Gilroy, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Mary (Mahnich) Linder.
Donations may be made to at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/GeneLinder.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020