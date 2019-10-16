Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Eugene Maxwell


1947 - 2019
Eugene Maxwell Obituary
Eugene Maxwell
CARTHAGE - Eugene Leroy "Gene" Maxwell, 72, of Carthage passed away at 8:35 a.m. at the Heartland Care Center in Macomb on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Gene was born on March 30, 1947, the son of Eugene Leroy and Clara (Lowe) Maxell Sr. in Peoria, Illinois.
Gene was a life-long police officer, serving as a Tazewell County Deputy Sheriff, before becoming the Carthage Police Chief, serving in that role until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hamilton and was an avid fisherman.
Gene is survived by his wife, Connie of Carthage; a son, Kelly (Debra) Maxwell of Morton, Illinois; two granddaughters; two sisters, Barb (Joe) Bollinger of Washington, Illinois, and Peggy Maxwell of Morton; a brother, Dave Maxwell of Alba, Texas; and a special friend, Gloria Shoup of Morton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Donna Wright.
Private services will be held at a later date. Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
