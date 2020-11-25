1/1
Eugene N. "Gene" Wilson
1933 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Eugene N. "Gene" Wilson, 87, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Washington, IL, died at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born September 14, 1933, in Princeville, IL, to Clarence R. and Evelyn E. Pratt Wilson, he married Nancy Lee Groy on July 5, 1956, in Kewanee, IL. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2003.
Surviving are 3 daughters; Patricia (Mark) Kennedy of Florida, Rhonda (Alvin) Barth of Goodfield, IL, and Laurie (Steven) Kramer of Washington, IL; 6 grandchildren, Synne Kennedy, Lindsay Arndt, Courtland Kramer, Matthew Barth, Joshua Kramer and Nathaniel Kramer; and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by 1 grandson, Joseph Kramer; 2 brothers, Gilbert Wilson and Glen Wilson; and 1 sister, Bernadine Holbrook.
Gene was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving as a Sergeant during the Korean War and stationed in Germany.
He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. after 30 years of service and was able to work with the team in 1978-79 that built and launched the D-10 in East Peoria, which was the most powerful Track Type Tractor at that time. He later worked at the Sigma Kappa Sorority House at Bradley University, where he enjoyed various jobs over the years. He was named the Sigma Kappa Man of the Year in 1984, 1988 and 1997. He and Nancy also enjoyed many years of square dancing together.
Cremation rites will be accorded and private inurnment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Pastor Jason Woolever will officiate. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
Gene's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to his family.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
