Eugene "Gene" Shults
1955 - 2020
PEKIN ~ Eugene "Gene" Brian Shults, 64, of Pekin, passed away at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in the Emergency Room at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born November 23, 1955 in Pekin to Wayne and Wanda (Sipka) Shults, he married Melinda Jolliff on August 7, 1992 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother, Wanda Lutke of Pekin; four children, Mark (Emily) Shults and Megan (Cameron) Courson, both of Pekin, Melissa Delatorre of Dunlap and Jody (Joe) Coffey of Spring Bay; six grandchildren, Cody, Clayton, Braxtyn, Preston, Carson and Emma; one brother, Ron (Sandy) Shults of Manito and two nieces, Michelle Hilst snd Marcie Butler, both of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne; one sister, Trody Taylor and one nephew, Matt Butler.
Gene was a six-year veteran of the United States Army.
He worked as an electrician at Pacific Ethanol in Pekin for the last 12 years.
A loving and devoted husband, son, father, Papa and uncle, Gene enjoyed the outdoors, shooting his guns, traveling and playing cards.
His visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, where guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. His graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Jolliff Cemetery in Rover, Missouri. Pastor Donnie Jolliff will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bikers for Ta-Ta's at www.bftt.org.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Jolliff Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
